Waco man gets life sentence for involvement in meth distribution ring
WACO, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) - A 38-year-old Waco man has been handed a life sentence in federal prison as the leader of a methamphetamine distribution ring.
Daniel Louis Lopez was among a total of 20 defendants named in indictments in August 2018 charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth in Waco and throughout Central Texas.
Federal and local investigators said the group had been in operation since May 2017.
Lopez entered a guilty plea in January.
