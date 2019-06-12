Waco woman arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for meth

WACO, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) – A Waco woman has been arrested and a man is being sought on charges of endangering a child.
Jacqueline Lozano was arrested after a joint Waco Police and Child Protective Services investigation into a case of drugs suspected of being used in the presence of young children.
Police had partnered with CPS beginning May 17 in the case involving a residence in the 2400 block of South 25th Street in Waco.
A 3-year-old child living in the home tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police say the man being sought also lived in the house.