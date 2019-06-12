Main News

Waco woman arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for meth

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

WACO, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) - A Waco woman has been arrested and a man is being sought on charges of endangering a child.

Jacqueline Lozano was arrested after a joint Waco Police and Child Protective Services investigation into a case of drugs suspected of being used in the presence of young children.

Police had partnered with CPS beginning May 17 in the case involving a residence in the 2400 block of South 25th Street in Waco.

A 3-year-old child living in the home tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police say the man being sought also lived in the house.

