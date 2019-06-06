Wall of dirt blasts Lubbock at 60 mph Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.  

The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 pm, which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview. 

The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock. 

Several viewers shared videos or images of the storm blasting through Lubbock.  

Texas Tech Atmo. Sci@Atmo_TTU

Did you see the wall of dust as it charged toward and @TexasTech today? The dust was picked up by strong outflow from a cluster of severe thunderstorms as they moved toward the city.

6:29 PM – Jun 5, 2019

KAMC News@KAMCNews

Here is a photo of the haboob moving into Lubbock from south of Shallowater!

6:12 PM – Jun 5, 2019

Chris Whited@severewxchaser

The wall of dust has moved into . These are our live weather cameras atop the Overton Hotel and the NTS Tower.

6:23 PM – Jun 5, 2019

Lauren Matter@LaurenMatter

Yep, . @KAMCNews

6:21 PM – Jun 5, 2019

Chris Whited@severewxchaser

Another shot of the dust storm moving into earlier. This was taken by and ‘s Pedro Figueroa. The image came from his drone outside our television stations.

6:51 PM – Jun 5, 2019

Amanda Castro-Crist@amandadeecc

Hey @NWSLubbock, what IS this?

6:04 PM – Jun 5, 2019

Sheila Griffin@blueyedtex

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a like this before! So cool!

6:43 PM – Jun 5, 2019

