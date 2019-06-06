Wall of dirt blasts Lubbock at 60 mph Wednesday

During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) -- During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.

The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 pm, which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview.

The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock.

Several viewers shared videos or images of the storm blasting through Lubbock.

App users can CLICK HERE for a better view of this story including social media posts below. Use the first video link above to see our newsroom time-lapse. Use the 2nd video link above to see drone video.

1,078 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

15 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

See Chris Whited's other Tweets

Twitter Ads info and privacy

See Lauren Matter's other Tweets

Twitter Ads info and privacy

See Chris Whited's other Tweets

Twitter Ads info and privacy

572 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

See Sheila Griffin's other Tweets

Twitter Ads info and privacy