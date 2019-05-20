Watch: Blake Shelton sings 'Abilene' live on KRBC news
ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - As season 16 of The Voice gets set to wrap up Monday and Tuesday night, Blake Shelton spoke live from Los Angeles on KRBC news at 5.
The popular singer and coach on The Voice spoke about previous hunting trips to the Big Country and an affinity for the Key City.
Watch the attached video to see the entire interview.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
