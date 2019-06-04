Watch: Flooding forces Jones Co. family to use boat to get to and from home

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Extreme flooding in Jones County has left one family using boats to get to and from their home.

The Fladager family has been able to at least get a pickup through the collecting waters, but as the rain has continued, they've also had to take more extreme measures.

"It wasn't too bad, we could still drive in and out with my dad's pickup, but it kept getting worse, and ever since it rained for about a week straight earlier, we have had water sitting here, and we have a mini van that we havent been able to. We got it out last Friday using a car dolley, but we haven't been able to drive it in two or three months. And we've had my dad's pickup to get in and out, but other than that weve had these boats. We've had to take them in and out and it just keeps getting worse," says Wyatt Fladager.

To see more on the flooding, watch the attached video.