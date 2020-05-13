WATCH: Police video shows chaos in Texas park as gunshots erupt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Newly released police video shows a chaotic scene in a crowded North Texas park as gunfire erupts, wounding five people.

A police statement Tuesday says about 400 people were riding all-terrain vehicles and drinking alcohol in a Fort Worth park, in violation of local ordinances.

Police officers used patrol car loudspeakers to ask the crowd to disperse.

As the requests grew more urgent and demanding with each repetition, numerous gunshots erupted and the crowd scattered and fled and officers rushed to aid the wounded.

No arrests have been reported.

City officials had discouraged such gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.