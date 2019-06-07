Ways to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness month in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas – June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, available resources and how you can get involved to support the cause.

Here are a few ways to raise awareness in Abilene:

Go Purple!

Wear purple, share your stories on social media with hashtag #EndAlz, use the special “I go purple” Facebook profile photo frame, and/or visit alz.org/abam to learn more.

Also, tune in to KTAB TV as they “go purple” every Friday in June featuring local stories of people sharing their experiences with dementia.

Community Educator Training – June 12

Learn how you can help further the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and equip your community with useful information about Alzheimer’s and other related dementia through volunteerism at our Community Educator Training (1 p.m. to 5 p.m., reservation required). Contact Mindy Bannister at mbannister@alz.org or 325-672-2907 by June 7 to reserve your seat. Lunch will be provided prior to the program from 12 – 1 p.m.

The Longest Day Cookout – June 21

Honor those facing Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association The Longest Day on June 21.

While there are several ways to be involved in The Longest Day, the 2nd annual Sunrise to Sunset Community Cookout is one event that brings together many organizations within the Abilene community for one common purpose – to raise critical awareness and funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Enjoy free breakfast tacos, hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks and more. Education materials will be distributed with each meal served. This event will be hosted at Oldham Lane Church of Christ. Donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Tim Doty at 325-260-9917.

Dementia Live Simulation Experience – June 21

Experience first hand what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change through a dementia simulation. In partnership with the Area Agency on Aging, Dementia Live simulations will be offered at the Alzheimer’s Association office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Space is limited, appointment reservations required. Contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 325-672-2907 to reserve your time.

Alzheimer’s Awarness Night with the Rangers – June 21

Alzheimer’s Awareness night with the Rangers at Globe Life Park. Game time: 7:05 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Free Community Education Program: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia – June 25

Learn the basics of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia through this multimedia education program. This event is open to the general public and will be held at the Alzheimer’s Association office, 301 S. Pioneer, Suite 105, Abilene, TX 79605 from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. RSVP requested, but not required. Contact the Alzheimer’s Association for more information at 325-672-2907.

Other regularly scheduled June activities: