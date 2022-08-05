ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 17 years old Brayson Cox is getting ready to enter his senior at Ira High School while taking on the role of organizational leader of the newly founded Big Country Young Democrats.

The Big Country has historically been known to be a highly conservative area, but in the current political climate following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Brayson took it upon himself to be a voice for young Democrats.

“When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade it just became very apparent to me that we need to make sure that young people’s voices are heard during such a troubling time and I believe this group will do that,” said Cox.

A recent survey from the New York Times/Siena College found that just 1 percent of 18-29 year-olds approve of the way President Joe Biden is doing his job and 94 percent of Democrats under the age of 30 said they wanted another candidate to run in 2024. When asked if he and young members of the Democratic party still had faith in Joe Biden he shared his thoughts about what he’s hearing from fellow Democrats like himself.

“Many people, many young people want to see a younger face,” said Cox. “We have had many people in this country that are older and have been running this country but in reality, we are the future and we want to see someone who will fight for our future and I think young Democrats are hoping for a younger face when selecting a Democratic candidate in the next presidential election.”

Watch as Brayson goes on to talk about his views on what Robert Francis O’Rourke could do as Governor of Texas, student loan forgiveness, and how people can learn more about his new group Big Country Young Democrats.