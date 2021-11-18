WEATHER WARNING: Freeze expected in Big Country overnight

by: Karley Cross

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country is under freeze warning for the early hours of Friday morning.

The good news: this is not a hard freeze. Some areas are not expected to reach freezing, but temperatures in the low 30s are anticipated for the area as a whole.

The National Weather Service says depending on lingering cloud cover, overnight lows could hover just above freezing.

This freeze warning is in effect from 12:00 midnight through 8:00 a.m. Friday, November 19.

KTAB Meteorologist, Kayleigh Thomas, reminds all to protect the three P’s: Plants, Pets and Pipes.

Bring pets and any sensitive plants inside, and cover exposed outdoor pipes.

