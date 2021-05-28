‘We’re like sisters’: Abilene softball teammates part ways after playing together since age 6

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group of Abilene softball players who have been on the field together since they were kids are moving on to the next level.

The three girls signed their letters of intent to play softball in college this week.

Chloe Melchor and Leila Musquiz signed to play at Cisco College next year, and Angelic Gonzalez signed to play at Midland Junior College.

Even though the girls will be going their separate ways, they say they’ll never forget where their career began – playing on the same diamond.

“We would know each other’s moves before we made them and we could read each other’s minds,” said Melchor.

Chloe, Angelic and Leila put on the same uniform for the first time at just six-years-old after Chloe’s dad Lee Melchor started his own team called ‘New Creation.’

“If you don’t like what your coach is teaching your kid, pick up your own team and you teach the kid,” said Lee Melchor.

His plan was to teach the girls how to be the best players they could be.

“I would guarantee that they would learn proper mechanics and fundamentals to prepare them for high school,” said Lee Melchor.

The added plus was that during that process, the girls became friends.

“The long two, three, sometimes four hour practices that at the beginning it was dreadful like you didn’t want to come and at the end you left smiling and happy and it was just the best time,” said Chloe Melchor.

“We just had fun on the field and its always going to be fun with them,” said Gonzalez.

The three shared countless memories, practices and games for nearly 8 years on the field.

“We’re like sisters, we even fight like sisters,” said Musquiz.

Even when some found themselves on the opposite side of the plate in high school, they were always rooting for each other.

“Passion. It’s always going to be like that. Happiness, passion, fun, that’s what made us have a bond together on this field,” said Gonzalez.

It might be a while before these three throw the ball around together again, but they’ll always have the memories of a first catch, pitch and home run to hold onto.