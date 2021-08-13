West Texas couple implementing big furry plans in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With 20 years of retail experience, a Big Country husband and wife have turned their personal interest into a growing business, transforming their passion for animals into an opportunity for themselves and pets.

“My wife and I made the hard decision to quit our jobs and go all in on a pet store,” said store owner Spike Stoker.

Spike’s and his wife Leslie’s decision have led to what is known now as Pet Supplies Plus.

“We’re just thankful that we were able to take care of everybody, and I think as long as we keep doing that, business will be just fine,” said Spike.

Just five years ago, the Stokers purchased their first location and are now on their fourth one opening here in Abilene.

“It’s fun every morning. I wake up every day ready to go to work,” said Spike.

Despite the vast numbers of now hiring signs posted in the Abilene community, Spike says they had no problems finding workers.

“One of my favorite jobs I think I ever had, if we’re being honest,” said employee and animal caretaker, Brittney Poor.

Poor has been working at Pet Supplies Plus for about a month now, but says she already feels a part of the Stoker family.

“Every time they come in, they’ll stop and say hi to each of us, so it’s nice just to have somebody that big be so concerned about us here in the store,” she says.

Spike says the best part about it is you never know what is going to walk through those doors.

“We’ve had everything from Shetland ponies, to 10-foot snakes, to goats. I mean, you name it, we’ve had that pet in the door,” said Spike.

Spike says every town that they’re in, it’s their mission to be that neighborhood pet store.

“That’s what the store is all about. Come in and have fun and show us all of your pets. Just, you know, have fun with us,” said Spike.