Whataburger on South 1st closed temporarily

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A local favorite fast food restaurant in Abilene has closed one of its locations temporarily.

Officials at Whataburger say the location at South 1st and Pioneer Drive is temporarily closed due to renovations.

The location is scheduled to reopen June 12.