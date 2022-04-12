ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 1991, Mindy Turner has owned and operated Taxes and More, helping Big Country residents better understand and file their taxes each year.

“Personally, I always tell them it’s better if you don’t understand to go to somebody that does,” says Turner.

Around 2016 is when she says she noticed a migration of customers, many choosing to file online though services such as TurboTax and TaxAct.

“Oh absolutely we have a lot of people go to online, it’s that little four letter word that gets people: ‘F-R-E-E,'” Turner says.

And though she might recommend in person filing, she says she understands the draw and convenience of online filing for those with simple tax returns.

“I tell them its always better to go to the IRS website, you can do your tax return for free. It doesn’t cost you any money and at least you know it’s being done right,” says Turner.

She also mentioned that brick and mortar businesses such as her own are “tied down” in the kind of advertising they can do. An important distinction, since TurboTax, the most popular of the online services has come under fire in past years.

“So if you’re going to do it just get somebody reputable to look at it and know that you did it right before you send it,” says Turner.