When and where to vote in Saturday’s Abilene City Council runoff election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday is election day for the Abilene City Council place 5 runoff between incumbent Kyle McAlister and Corey Clements.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

You can cast your vote at one of the following locations:

  • Abilene City Hall 555 Walnut Street, Abilene,TX 79601
  • Church of Christ S.11th & Willis 3333 South 11th Street, Abilene,TX 79605
  • Elmcrest Baptist Church 517 N. Pioneer Drive, Abilene,TX 79603
  • Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E. Ambler Avenue, Abilene,TX 79601
  • Lytle South Baptist Church 1125 E. Industrial Blvd., Abilene,TX 79602
  • New Beginnings United Pentecostal Church 5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene,TX 79606
  • Sears Park Recreation Center 2250 Ambler Avenue, Abilene,TX 79603
  • Southern Hills Church of Christ 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene,TX 79605
  • Taylor County Plaza 400 Oak Street, Abilene,TX 79602
  • Thomas Elementary School 1240 Lakeside Drive, Abilene,TX 79602
  • Trinity Baptist Church 3100 State Street, Abilene,TX 79603
  • Westminster Presbyterian Church 4515 South 14th Street, Abilene,TX 79605
  • Zion Lutheran Church 2801 Antilley Road, Abilene,TX 79606

