When and where to vote in Saturday’s Abilene City Council runoff election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday is election day for the Abilene City Council place 5 runoff between incumbent Kyle McAlister and Corey Clements.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
You can cast your vote at one of the following locations:
- Abilene City Hall 555 Walnut Street, Abilene,TX 79601
- Church of Christ S.11th & Willis 3333 South 11th Street, Abilene,TX 79605
- Elmcrest Baptist Church 517 N. Pioneer Drive, Abilene,TX 79603
- Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E. Ambler Avenue, Abilene,TX 79601
- Lytle South Baptist Church 1125 E. Industrial Blvd., Abilene,TX 79602
- New Beginnings United Pentecostal Church 5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene,TX 79606
- Sears Park Recreation Center 2250 Ambler Avenue, Abilene,TX 79603
- Southern Hills Church of Christ 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene,TX 79605
- Taylor County Plaza 400 Oak Street, Abilene,TX 79602
- Thomas Elementary School 1240 Lakeside Drive, Abilene,TX 79602
- Trinity Baptist Church 3100 State Street, Abilene,TX 79603
- Westminster Presbyterian Church 4515 South 14th Street, Abilene,TX 79605
- Zion Lutheran Church 2801 Antilley Road, Abilene,TX 79606