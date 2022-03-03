ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are very few stepping stones between the high school lunchroom and the white cloth tables of an upscale restaurant. That’s why, for the past four years, Cypress Street Station in Abilene has opened their doors to Winters ISD students, and allowed them to put to use- the professional skills they’ve been learning throughout the year.

“It not only teaches these kids how to interact with a professional over a dinner setting,” restaurant owner Amanda O’Conner explained. “But it also gives them a chance to ask real life questions, and learn about the career path that they intend to go down.”

At its latest meeting Wednesday, 43 Business Professionals from all over the Big Country sat down with 42 Winters students. At this meeting, they held a mock business lunch and answered questions about their career fields.

“When you’re going out and you’re pursuing your career; the more education you get, the more confidence you have when you’re talking. And this just does so much for these kids’ Confidence,” O’Connor said.

For four years, Winters has held an upper level English class wherein students learn resumé writing, interview skills, communication and listening skills, interpersonal skills, business letter/memo writing, dressing for success, dining etiquette, application skills, research and public speaking. All of which, culminates in the business lunch at Cypress Street field trip.

“They’re getting to put it into practice, in a real world setting, where they’re sitting across from a professional and there’s eyes on them- helps create a habit there and create that skill set,” Restaurant General Manager Matthew Fraley-Nowacek said.

“I feel like we’re a step ahead of everyone and we have that advantage, and that experience,” said Winters Senior Jon Busher.