Woman died days before couple at same resort in Dominican Republic

(WFMZ) – A Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a hotel in the Dominican Republic five days before a Maryland couple was found dead in the same resort.

Jay McDonald says his brother-in-law Dan Werner and his wife Miranda Schaup-Werner flew to the Dominican Republic on May 25th to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

The couple checked in at the Grand Bahia Principe in La Romana, went straight to their room and began to relax and Miranda had a drink from the minibar.

“At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed,” Jay McDonald said.

Dan and paramedics did all they could to help her but to no avail.

“He was understandably in shock but the whole thing was just so stunning,” said Jay McDonald.

According to the hotel, she died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

“That’s not something that we were aware of prior and we really want an independent medical review here in the states,” said Jay McDonald.

He did say she had a heart issue 15 years ago, but doctors then gave her a clean bill of health.

“She was a very sweet person and at 41, had a lot of life ahead of her and we miss her.”

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, checked into the hotel the same day as the couple.

Five days later, after missing their scheduled check out time, hotel staff entered their room and found them dead.

Dominican Republic National Police say Holmes and Day died of the same cause as Schaup-Werner.

Following the couple’s death, the hotel posted a statement saying “There were no signs of violence..” and adding, “We are in complete collaboration with authorities, but as the investigation is ongoing, we have no further information to share.”