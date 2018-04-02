Workforce Solutions announces inaugural “World of Work (Wow) What’s Next?”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas has announced its innagural World of Work (Wow) What’s Next? event, tasked with equipping high school seniors for life after graduation, according to a press release.

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Region 14 Education Service Center – South Campus located at 4300 Treadaway, in Abilene, according to the release.

Students attending will be able to build their own schedule from events available in order to best suit their needs.

Options will include:

targeted workshops on various topics

mock job interviews with hiring managers,

one-on-one consultations with Success Coaches

as well as time to explore resources available from community college, technical school, military, community, and employment organizations, according to the release.

Registration will run until Friday, April 20, and only 150 spots are available, according to the release.

The event is free of charge.