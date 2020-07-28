Wylie East Elementary teacher prepares for upcoming school year with COVID-19 in mind

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We’ve all been missing the sounds of the school year, but before long, some students will be out of their houses and back on the bus.

Over at Wylie East Elementary, Robin Whitmire is getting ready to welcome in her new class of kindergartners.

“We are so excited to have the kids back,” said Whitmire.

This year, however, is going to come with a few changes in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I think I have moved things around enough to where we will be able to social distance,” said Whitmire.

While some aspects of the school year are not concrete, Whitmire says she’s doing her best to keep students apart when seated.

“Usually we have our tables in groups of six, and they’re spread out across the room, so I have separated them so I can have two or three at each table.”

Luckily for Whitmire, as far as hygeine goes, washing hands and keeping things clean has always been a part of her curriculum.

“We always talk about Mr. Germ Man, and it’s kind of a game for them of washing their hands as good as they can so that Mr. Germ man doesn’t stay on them,” she says.

Whitmire says the main goal is keeping things fun while keeping everyone safe.

“I don’t want them to come in and be scared of anything,” said Whitmire. “Actually having them back in here, I think that’s one of the most important things is to just have that relationship with the students. It’s going to be special for us, but it’s also going to be really good for those kids.”

Wylie and Abilene school districts are expected to release a more detailed version of the school year plan in the next few days.