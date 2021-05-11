Wylie East Jr High neighbors fed up with after-school traffic, ask district to make changes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some residents living in the Wylie School District say they’re fed up with the traffic around Wylie East Junior High.

Patricia Horvath lives in a neighborhood right across the street from the school. She says parents will park in front of her house during pickup, causing a burden for her and her neighbors.

“It’s just growing car by car,” said Horvath. “Every day there’s more people doing this.”

Horvath has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years, but says parents parking only became a problem in the last year or so.

“They’re littering, they’re blocking the street, the kids are walking down the center of the street to go to their parents’ cars,” said Horvath. “If you’re coming between 3 and 4 o’clock, it’s just impossible to get in and out.”

Horvath says the congestion causes a headache for her and her neighbors, and worries she won’t be able to get out of her neighborhood if there was an emergency during pickup time.

Wylie School District leaders say the traffic has increased in the 2020-2021 school year, likely because of COVID.

“We had more kids ride vehicles and fewer ride the buses than in the past,” said Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light.

Light says there is not much the school district can do about the parking problem, but encourages parents to wait until 15 minutes after dismissal to cut down on traffic and parking in neighborhoods.

“If you can just drive up and pick up, you’re not having to burn your own time there,” said Light.

“You can avoid that frustration.”

Light also encourages parents to have their children ride the bus in the coming year to help cut down on the number of cars that are coming in and out of the school at one time.