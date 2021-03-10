Wylie female powerlifters breaking barriers on their way to state finals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A female duo at Wylie High School is doing some heavy lifting, proving girls can do anything boys can do.

Marissa Moschetto and Brylee Ross both qualified for the state powerlifting competition.

Moschetto says she started lifting weights for volleyball, but it wasn’t until a day with the boys when she started pushing up the pounds.

“It gave me some motivation,” said Moschetto. “How much can I lift? How much more can I go?”

The powerlifting team started at Wylie High School last year, but there weren’t any girls on the platform until now.

Ross and Moschetto are two of just four girls on the squad, but the sophomores say it doesn’t matter.

“It’s a little friend group, a little family, that we get to lift together,” said Moschetto.

The two started lifting together in November.

“I went from not being able to lift 135, but now I’m up to squatting 270,” said Moschetto.

The high numbers earned both a spot at the state finals.

“My goal was, ‘I want to go to state,’ it was, ‘I want to lift this much more just so I can go,'” said Ross.

Their coach, Tim Maskell, says he hopes their successes will inspire more girls to do the same.

“For them to go back to their programs and say, ‘I’m a powerlifter and I haven’t turned into this little she-hulk. Like I am still able to stay athletic and just still be able to maintain that, I guess just that balance of I am beautiful, I am strong.’ That’s the cool part to me,” said Maskell.

The two are a perfect example that girls can do anything boys can do.

Both will head to Corpus Christi next weekend where they will compete in Division 5A State Finals.