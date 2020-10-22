Wylie High School class shows aspiring teachers ins and outs of career

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you walk into a high school classroom, you wouldn’t expect to see students on the floor playing a game of marbles.

In this case though, the whole class is out of the box, where the teacher becomes a participant and the student becomes a teacher.

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was tiny,” said Wylie High School junior Carly Hale.

Hale is taking Principles of Education this semester, a class geared towards teaching students about teaching.

“I have had some that have just been really inspiring and have helped me through some really hard times in my life,” said Hale.

Carly lost her uncle when she was in 7th grade.

“It threw me for a loop,” said Hale.

She says it was her teachers who helped her push through.

“I just want to be that person for kids who are like me who may struggle.”

She knows why she wants to be a teacher, but she doesn’t know what all it takes to get there. That’s where the class comes in.

“[You learn about] your degrees and what schooling you have to have,” said Hale.

“[We teach them] résumé writing and interviewing,” said the class instructor Amber Jansa.

It’s a long list of subjects to cover, but the takeaway is preparing students for the career before accumulating college bills.

“A lot of times students go into college not really certain what it is that they want to pursue, and so if they have an interest at all in education, how valuable is it that we give as much information as we can before they go in and declare a major?” Jansa says.

While the class is more of a reality check for students, Jansa hopes in the end it will encourage them to continue on the path.

The class is open to all grade levels and is part of the district’s CTE program.