Wylie High School student anonymously buys flower for every girl in sophomore class

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Sophomore girls at Wylie High School received a surprise this Valentine’s Day. A student in the grade anonymously bought each girl in the class a carnation with a special message.

It’s a day that’s either loved or loathed.

“I kinda knew a couple girls who didn’t get any flowers or didn’t get any that weren’t from like family members and they seemed kinda down about it,” the anonymous donor said.

But sophomore girls at Wylie felt the love this Valentines Day.

“It made me feel special,” student Angelina Watts said.

“It’s a good feeling,” sophomore Holly Starnes said.

It’s all thanks to a caring Casanova.

“I just felt God calling me to be kinder to people,” Casanova said.

Deciding to be anonymous, he wanted this act of love to speak for itself.

“Just wants to the the world smile and he wants no credit for it at all he just wants to see some joy on this day I think,” Wylie High School teacher Reagan Berry said.

He saved $200 since last summer.

“When I felt God’s pull on my heart I thought I might need a little bit of money for whatever it is he was wanting me to do,” Secret donor said.

It’s all adding up for this priceless gesture.

“It’s just going to be more smiles and joy throughout the hallways and hopefully it is contagious and spreads through all the different grade levels,” anonymous buyer said.

This was part of the Purple Dog Company’s second carnation donation.