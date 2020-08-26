Wylie High School students adjust to wearing masks during class

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie Independent School District (WISD) students are going back to school with more than just books and pencils this year, as masks are now required for every student over the age of 10.

“You have to speak up a lot more than you used to have to,” said Wylie High School senior Makinlee Bacon. “It’s a new learning experience.”

With that new experience, also comes a few challenges.

“Trying to figure out who was who after what, 6 months, and being with a mask, so somebody will say ‘Hey how are you?’ and you don’t know who’s talking to you,” said Wylie High School senior Rachel Warren.

“We’re definitely more spaced out, I can’t just lean over and whisper to my friend,” said Bacon.

Students say because they can’t always show their emotions, they’re wearing them on their masks, showing off their personality.

“I picked a colorful mask so I wouldn’t have to have something boring,” said one Wylie High School Student.

“I saw a Whataburger one, I’ve seen a smiley face one,” said Bacon.

While students aren’t used to wearing masks for 8 hours straight, most say they are just excited to be back at school.

“It may not be the best thing, but you have to make the best out of every situation you are given,” Bacon says.

About 14% of Wylie ISD students have chosen to learn online this year.