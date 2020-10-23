Wylie High Schoolers keep eyes on the field, shoot football highlights

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Football Fridays aren’t just a big day for the players and coaches but for those who capture the touchdowns and turnovers.

Each week our crews are under the Friday night lights getting the big plays for our sports shows, but they’re not the only ones on the sidelines. Wylie High Schoolers are also getting the chance to shoot some highlights of their own.

“It’s kind of like the nerd class, we’re the filmers of the school,” said Wylie High School senior Jashua Hervey. “I’m usually up here directing the cameras, running replays, helping out with the sponsors… all that other fun stuff .”

Hervey and about 30 other students are a part of the AV program at the high school, a class that gives students the chance to shoot, direct and run audio for everything fans see on the scoreboard during football games.

“A lot of people don’t realize this is a class, they just kind of see that it happens and it happens,” said Wylie High School senior Kole Trumble.

Just like a football play made to look seamless, the video fans see on the scoreboard takes a team.

It starts with the camera guys on the sidelines, all the way up to those in the booth picking the perfect play.

This year though, each play will hold more weight because it won’t just be the people in the crowd watching… but those at home too.

UIL is allowing a live stream of each home game because of the pandemic, which means these students footage will go beyond the stands.

Students in the class work every home game. The next one is scheduled for November 6.