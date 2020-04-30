Wylie High senior takes final bow early after more than 10 years of performances

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether you’ve just driven by it or sat in its seats, most in Abilene can pinpoint the Paramount Theatre.

For Wylie High School senior Anna Claire, however, the doors to the theatre hold more memories than just one.

“It’s kind of been one of the places I’ve really grown up in,” said Anna Claire Boone.

The now 18 year old is reflecting on the time she spent on the iconic stage, which started for her at just five years old.

“I was an angel in the nutcracker,” said Boone.

While she wouldn’t return to the stage until she was 10, intermissions after that were few and far between.

“[The number of musicals I’ve done] at the paramount alone, it’s been 11,” said Boone. “It’s crazy to go in there and have all these memories with my friends from a year ago and then think back on what I was like as a 10 year old.”

Anna Claire has been cast in The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof and dozens of other productions, but she says her favorite part about each one is the rehearsal process.



“A lot of people complain about the rehearsal process and I just really like it,” said Boone. “Then getting to finally get on stage and get to interact with everybody and see the show grows as you grow closer, that’s what really makes a show special.”

While she still had one role on her list, because of the Chicago cancellation, she takes her final bow a little bit early, remembering the lights never really go out on stage.

“Each year has been different, but each experience is really special,” said Boone.

Boone was scheduled to preform in The Paramount’s summer musical Chicago, but that has been canceled due to coronavirus.

While she doesn’t have any concrete plans for the future, she says she knows one thing for sure and that’s that she will be in the seats at the Paramount any chance she gets.