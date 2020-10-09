Wylie ISD ramps up safety protocols to combat surge in coronavirus cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the next two weeks, the sounds of cheering fans and bulldog touchdowns will be gone.

“It all boils down to having to do what’s right and do what’s best for the community, and the school, and these young men,” said Wylie High School Head Coach Clay Martin.

The Wylie Independent School District (WISD) is taking their players off the field after a spike in coronavirus cases.

“It goes back to that sharing something with another school district that we don’t want to share with another school district,” said Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light.

Light says the decision wasn’t just about the new positives, but the number of people those players were in contact with.

“The number of close contacts that they identified was substantial,” said Light.

It’s not isolated to the football field though, as cases in the district are at an all time high with 26 reported in the last week, 19 at the high school alone.

“There’s no doubt that we’re having a little upsurge in the amount of positive IDs,” said Light. “We think that there’s a little bit of fatigue from all this and they’re maybe being a little lax about taking the precautions that they need to take.”

Light says a lot of that can be attributed to activities outside of school, but nonetheless the district is tackling the problem inside the classroom.

“We looked at trying to isolate where these folks are, are they in any specific groups that we need to look at, how our cleaning protocols are being carried out,” said Light.

The district is doubling up on sanitation and looking at better ways to spread kids out, which includes adding an additional lunch period.

“We’re trying to get spacing in every situation,” said Light.

Light says in the end, it’s going to be up to the students and staff to follow the protocol.