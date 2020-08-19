Wylie ISD shuffles back to campus, in-person learning changes in place

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students in the Wylie Independent School District shuffled back onto campus Wednesday for the first time since March.

This new school year is bringing a few changes from the last, but even with those changes, most were just happy to be back.

“They were super excited, they couldn’t wait to be back at school,” said Wylie parent Marcela Serrano.

“Well I had to get up a lot earlier than I have been getting up and just kind of take a moment to just kind of take it all in,” said Wylie West Intermediate Principal Phil Boone. “We’ve had a lot of hard work getting ready for this moment and a lot of good teamwork.”

Even though these students won’t have to add a computer to their school supply list, they will have some dress code changes and a few extra lessons.

Gamaliel and Marcela Serrano are sending their daughter Kylie off to first grade with a few reminders in her back pocket and new way of saying hello.

“She’s a hugger, so I’m like, ‘No hugs, no high fives, use an elbow,'” said Gamaliel Serrano.

Boone says once students get in the doors, social distancing measures will be in place.

“They’re separated by homeroom, they’re separating breakfast by third and fourth grade, and then we are keeping kids within the homeroom all day long,” said Boone.

While 90% at Wylie West Intermediate are learning in person, the other 10% are learning from home.

“The students at home will have 180 minutes of instruction,” said Boone. “We’re trying to prevent gaps with every student.”

No matter which way they learn, the principal says everyone is starting the year with the same lessons and a new set of goals.