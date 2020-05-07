Wylie Valedictorian looks back on his high school career

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie Valedictorian Kobe George got to step back in the doors of the high school Wednesday, the first time he’s walked the halls in weeks.

“I never thought I’d miss coming to school,” said George.

The empty classrooms and old equations reminded the graduating senior of the past four years at Wylie.

“I met Kobe sophomore year, I heard he was a whiz kid,” said Kobe’s AP Biology teacher Cherie Speer. “That was correct, he had the highest average in AP Chemistry.”

While most of his time was spent in the lab as part of the UIL Science Team, there were times when George traded the beakers for a pen and paper.

“I got to go to state in news writing and poetry interpretation,” said George.

George says it was a major accomplishment for him because English wasn’t always his strong suit.

“Science and math are super black and white which comes easy to me, I always kind of struggled with the gray areas,” said George.

In fact, it wasn’t until he was front and center in Mrs. Gilreath’s English class that his mindset changed.

“She was kind of the first teacher that challenged me in a way like school work,” said George.

Just like that, the senior was able to find a way to combine these two opposite subjects to make the perfect chemical reaction.

“It’s cool to just bring in some artistic views into kind of the black-and-white science subjects.”

While you may think this Valedictorian is all about the grades, he says it’s the experiences he made as a Wylie Bulldog that will stay with him longer than the letter grade.

“It goes by really fast, a lot of people say that and I always thought it was, ‘OK, time flies,’ but it really is true so take every moment you need to live it out,” said George.

George is planning on attending the University of Texas this fall to study Chemistry.