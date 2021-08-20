Wylie wins in Little League World Series debut

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League All Stars won their first ever Little League World Series game Friday 6-0 over Washington.

Ella Bruning collected the first hit and run of the game in the top of the second inning. She ripped a single into left center field, then promptly stole second, advanced to third and then scored after two pitches got past the catcher.

Pitcher Dylan Regala escaped a bases loaded jam with two outs in the bottom half of the inning after getting Washington’s pitcher to foul out to first baseman Brody Martin.

Wylie got a runner on first to start the third inning before nearby lightning delayed the game for 30 minutes.

After play resumed, pitchers for both teams kept bats quiet, as Wylie’s Myles McCarty came in and kept Washington off the board.

But then the Wylie bats came alive.

In the top of the sixth, McCarty and Stetson Newman reached base via walk, and then advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Colton Skiles. With Regala at the plate, McCarty scored on a passed ball.

After Regala walked, Carter Nelson drove in Newman with a double into left field, and Regala scored after an errant throw to second.

Brody Martin kept the rally going with a base hit that drove in Nelson, and then scored himself on a Landry Pate liner.

Ella Bruning wasn’t done doing damage herself, as she brought Martin in with a base hit to right.

Landry Pate took the hill after Washington led off the sixth inning with a double and shut down the next three hitters to close out the game.

Wylie will take on Michigan Sunday at noon on ESPN.