EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A major crash halted traffic Thursday afternoon on an Eastland highway, injuring two.

A stretch of Highway 6 was closed to traffic in both lanes because of this major crash. This wreck took place on Highway 6, just south of I-20.

Many details about this crash has not been revealed and are still developing.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that two people in an SUV were injured and flown via helicopter for medical care after being hit by an 18-wheeler. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Conditions of the two injured individuals is unknown at this time.