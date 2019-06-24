Major storm damage reported in Baird; NWS to survey area

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Significant storm damage was reported across Callahan County, specifically in Baird, after a storm Sunday evening.

According to the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the National Weather Service was sending a survey crew to assess if storm damage was caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

Sunday evening’s storms certainly packed a punch, leaving uprooted trees, roofs off buildings and other structural damage in Callahan County.

No injuries were reported.

Power was out throughout some of the area. Baird city officials said they were told power may be out in some areas until Monday morning.