Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Abilene student to Seattle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teen got a special surprise at school Friday morning.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the wish of die-hard Seattle Seahawks fan and Abilene High Sophomore Ben Gonzalez, giving him tickets to a Seahawks game.

But there were more surprises in store, as he’ll also get to spend an entire week with the team, tour the stadium, and attend practice before going to the final preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.

“I mean, he’s a pretty shy, timid guy, I was thinking there wouldn’t really be any reaction at all, but he ended up smiling from ear to ear,” says Cameron Wiley, from Make-A-Wish.

Ben and his family will head to Seattle in a couple of weeks. The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for kids and teens with life-threatening health issues.