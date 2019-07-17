Man, 2 children cling to tree, rescued after boat sinks in Texas lake

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a man and his two children have been rescued from a Dallas-area lake after their boat sank and they were found clinging to upper branches of a partly submerged tree.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say emergency personnel in a boat responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Ray Hubbard. A Dallas police rescue boat was also used to help pluck the trio from the tree on a sunny day with temperatures in the 90s.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says the man and his children were wearing life vests. Evans says the youths are believed to be ages 8 and 13.

Further details weren’t immediately available on the boat or what caused the vessel to sink.

