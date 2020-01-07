Man accused in Austin stabbings dies after fall, police say

In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 photo, friends and family of Johnathan Aguilar gathered in front of his childhood home on the east side of Austin, Texas, to remember him and to honor his name during a candlelight vigil. Aguilar was killed in the stabbing on Jan. 3, 2020. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin say the man accused of stabbing two people at a restaurant and killing a manager has died.

Police said Monday that 27-year-old DylanWoodburn died Friday night after jumping off the roof of the building.

Police Chief Brian Manley says an internal investigation is underway after Woodburn broke free from an officer who had tried to detain him at a coffee shop on Friday morning.

According to police, Woodburn then ran into a restaurant and stabbed two employees.

Police say the restaurant’s kitchen manager, 34-year-old Johnathan Aguilar, died in the attack.