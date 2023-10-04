LUBBOCK, Texas – David Montgomery Smith, 36, was arrested on September 26 and accused of using credit card information to purchase hotel rooms in Lubbock, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 2400 block of 3rd Street after a woman called and said her credit card was used by Smith at several Lubbock hotel rooms, court records said.

Smith was arrested after he was seen going into a hotel room that was booked under his name.

Court records said Smith admitted to getting credit card information from an Abilene company online.

Smith charged a total of $2,295.37 to the hotel where he was arrested, records said. He additionally charged $1,341.31 and $393.30 at two other hotels in Lubbock, according to court records.

Court records said officers found a list with over 50 usernames and passwords in Smith’s possession. Officers additionally found a “large amount” of methamphetamines in his possession, court records said.

Smith was charged with Fraud, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Theft of less than $30,000 and Possession of Controlled Substances. As of Wednesday, Smith remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $50,000.