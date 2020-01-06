Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposal

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) — A Texas man is accused of shooting and killing his fiancée just days after they got engaged.

Dominic Jefferson, 33 years old, a mother of three, and newly engaged on New Year’s Eve when she received a proposal and a ring.

Her mother watched the video, and was happy for her daughter.

“I thought she had found the man of her dreams and it turned it out it wasn’t of her dreams. It was the nightmare of her life.” says Tina Hunter, Dominic’s mother.

Her life ended four days later, early Saturday morning.

According to police, Jefferson and her fiancé, 39-year-old Kendrick Akins, had an argument.

As she stood in the apartment parking lot, it continued, he’s now charged with shooting her to death, and accused of shooting at a witness who tried to intervene.

Akins turned himself in to police.

Sunday was Dominic Jefferson’s mother’s birthday.

Instead of a party, there was a vigil for her daughter.

She leaves behind her family. And so many friends.

The video of the proposal was taken by the young rapper she was managing.

She and Akins had met only 3 months ago.

“I didn’t get a bad spirit at that time and I was just like cool, if they’re happy, I’m happy but then the altercation happened I was throwed off- I was like how could you do this, you just proposed, how could you do this?” says UT Quan, Dominic’s friend.

Akins’ bond is set at a quarter million dollars on two charges.

He asked to be placed in protected custody in jail because he claims he is receiving threats on Facebook.

“He don’t deserve anything. He don’t deserve to live and that’s how I feel about it with no filter,” Hunter says.

The state says Akins has an extensive criminal history, both locally and on out-of-state charges.