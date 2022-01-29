TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Tye man is in custody, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Taylor County.

A trooper with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) made a traffic stop on FM 1235 near Merkel, according to DPS officials, when the suspect drove off.

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers with the DPS were pursuing the vehicle just after 9 p.m. Friday, at speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

Law enforcement officers laid spike strips to slow the suspect’s vehicle and end the pursuit in Tye, but the driver made it to his home a few blocks away from where they were laid.

The DPS told KTAB/KRBC that the driver was taken to Hendrick Medical Center to be checked out, and he was later booked into the Taylor County Jail.

More information, including the suspect’s identity, will be released as it is made available.