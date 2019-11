ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man was arrested after a hit and run in Abilene Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim followed the suspect for a while then lost him before he was tracked down by police near Pine and North 17th.

The suspect reportedly refused to get out of his truck, forcing authorities to break the window, before pulling him out and arresting him.

A bottle of liquor was found in the truck, leading police to believe alcohol was involved.