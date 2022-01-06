Man arrested at Mall of Abilene for harboring a runaway child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy commotion and police activity could be seen at the Mall of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, where officers with the Abilene Police Department (APD) were following a Big Country man suspected of harboring a runaway teenager.

Regan Alexander McClain was arrested by APD around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Mall of Abilene.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Mall of Abilene with reference to a missing or runaway child:

“The defendant [McClain] was previously contacted in Abilene and his phone was seized after he was located with a 16-year-old runaway from Ft. Worth.”

Due to the age of the victim, the 16-year-old’s identity cannot be released.

APD’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said, with a warrant, they searched McCain’s phone. In the search, detectives say they found “lewd visual images” of the 16-year-old in their text messages.

When police caught up with McClain, he ran inside the Mall of Abilene. He was chased, caught and arrested in the department store, JC Penney.

APD took McClain into custody on charges of harboring a runaway child, possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child and evading arrest.

McClain is now being held in the Taylor County Jail.

APD ended its report by saying an application for an emergency protective order has been filled.

According to Taylor County Court Records, McClain was previously arrested in November of 2014 for driving without a valid license, and in May of 2016 for the possession of marijuana.