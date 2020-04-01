Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault in Merkel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel police department arrested a man for aggravated sexual assault Tuesday afternoon.

Travis Heath, 21, who already had a warrant out of Taylor County for drug paraphernalia was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail on March 31st charged with aggravated sexual assault

According to the Merkel PD, they received a call the evening of Wednesday, March 25th, from a 17-year-old female that had been sexually assaulted multiple times on the night prior, March 24th, in addition to multiple times throughout the early morning hours on the 25th.

“For the safety of the victim, no other identifying information will be released.

Due to the nature of the investigation, not all details are available for release,” said the Merkel PD in a press release.