Man arrested for allegedly setting Sweetwater house on fire

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- A man was arrested for setting a Sweetwater house on fire.

According to Fire Chief Grant Madden, the fire was spotted around 3:50 p.m. by a team of firefighters who were doing some “bunker drills.” An abandoned house next to the fire station at 101 Jerry Huffman Dr.

Chief Madden says one man was seen leaving the scene.

The police department arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

The fire department did not go into the house. Maddens says the structure was too damaged and unsafe to enter.

The house was a total loss.

