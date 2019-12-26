Man arrested for kidnapping woman in Big Spring, driving her to Abilene, sexually abusing her

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Big Spring man was arrested in Abilene Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse.

According to an Abilene Police Department (APD) arrest report, 34-year-old John Michael Wilkinson was arrested on the charges following an incident that began in Big Spring.

Police responded to a call of a female leaving a note saying she was being held against her will. While investigating that call, police received another call saying a female needed help because she was being held against her will in a motel.

When police arrived at the motel, they saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving a nearby parking lot, where Wilkinson was stopped and detained, according to the report.

The victim told police she asked Wilkinson to pick her up in Big Spring just after noon on Christmas Eve, and after he did he took her to his house. She asked him to take her to her home in Big Spring, but Wilkinson got on Interstate 20 and began driving east, the report states.

Police say the woman asked to be let out at multiple locations, but Wilkinson refused to stop until they got to Abilene. The woman asked an employee at a store to call 911, but they did not, according to the report.

Wilkinson then reportedly parked the car at Hendrick Medical Center, where he had sex with her. He had previously asked several times to have sex with her, but she refused, the report states.

The woman told police she had been abused before and was scared that she would be hurt if she struggled, so she didn’t try to stop him from having sex with her, according to the report.

She then asked him multiple times to drop her off, but he refused, the report states.

Wilkinson was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse. He is currently in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.