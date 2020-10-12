Ovalo man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man from Ovalo, Texas was arrested for a child sex crime in Taylor County Friday afternoon.

Joshua Dhaenens, 31, was arrested for Online Solicit of a Minor.

According to police reports, the defendant chatted with a 16-year-old female online, and showed up to the meet location to have a sexual encounter.

The suspect was booked into the Taylor County Jail and his bond was set to $15,000.