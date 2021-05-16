Man arrested for setting business on fire after verbal confrontation in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested for allegedly setting a business on fire in North Abilene on Sunday morning.

Pedro Mares, 29, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Felony Arson, and Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault. He also has charges pending for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to a press release issued by the Abilene Police Department, the defendant was arrested after displaying a rifle in front of an Abilene business owner and then allegedly setting the business on fire.

The incident took place at the 4100 block of North First on Sunday, around 11:48 a.m.

According to authorities, the initial investigation shows the business owner told the police he was confronted by an unknown male subject carrying a rifle at the business.

After a verbal exchange between the two, the suspect got into his vehicle and drove to the rear of the business.

The business owner called the police. As the police were arriving, smoke was seen coming from the business.

Fire Crews arrived and extinguished the fire, and 29-year-old Pedro Mares was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update with the latest infromation.