Man arrested for triple homicide in De Leon

DE LEON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The De Leon Police department arrested a man for a triple homicide reported Saturday afternoon.

Brendan Jenkins, 22, was arrested after calling the Comanche County’s Sheriff’s Office and admitting to shooting three individuals.

Authorities were called to the 2900 Block of Highway 2921 in the Oliver Springs Community of Northern Comanche County.

According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, upon arrival of the DeLeon PD, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office the suspect was detained, and the crime scenes located and secured.

“Earl Stephens III (63) and Ashlyn Smith (18) were immediately found deceased and a third Patricia Stephens (62) was transported by helicopter to JPS Hospital Fort Worth where she succumbed to her injuries.”

The suspect is now at the Comanche County Jail waiting magistration.