Man arrested in Coleman after dragging deputy with car, leading police on chase through 3 counties

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man from Hutto is in the Runnels County Jail after dragging a Sheriff’s deputy with his car and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through three counties.

The Runnels County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says 38-year-old Brian David McCoy, of Hutto, was arrested in Coleman Wednesday after leading officers on a chase through Runnels, Taylor, and Coleman Counties.

RCSO says they received a call from a concerned citizen about a suspicious person trying to sell tools from the back of his van.

After locating the van, which didn’t have a license plate, deputies pulled McCoy over at Highway 83 and FM 382 north of Ballinger and learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Austin.

When deputies asked him to step out of the vehicle, McCoy reportedly put the car in gear to drive away. A deputy reached into the van to try to prevent him from driving away, but was dragged 50-75 feet before he was able to free himself, RCSO says.

McCoy then allegedly led law enforcement on a 74 mile chase at speeds topping 120 miles per hour, according to RCSO before being stopped in Coleman by spike strips.

RCSO says deputies found “a quantity” of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, along with several power tools that are suspected to be stolen.

McCoy was taken to the Runnels County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

The deputy who was dragged suffered several broken bones, bruises, cuts and scrapes, according to RCSO.

RCSO says more charges are expected.