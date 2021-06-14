Man arrested in murder of his grandmother in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The grandson of a woman found dead in an Abilene apartment Monday morning has been arrested after he was accused of killing her, according to Abilene police.

Police said 31-year-old Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas of Abilene was arrested in connection to the homicide of his grandmother, 68-year-old Judi Jones.

Specific details as to how Jones was killed were not immediately released.

APD said Jones was killed at the Camelot Apartments in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive by “apparent trauma.”

Police responded to the call Monday just before 8 a.m., where a family member had reportedly gone into the unit and found Jones dead in the first floor apartment.

There was more than one person in the apartment when she was found, but police say no one else was injured and they are not currently releasing any further details about who was there or why they were also in the apartment.