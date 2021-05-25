Man arrested in reference to shooting that left 2 injured in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been arrested in reference to a shooting that left two injured Friday afternoon.

Bryan Robles, 21, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the Snyder Police Department, the incident occurred Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ave. E.

Officers were dispatched in response to a shooting and discovered Caitlin Engles, 19, and Thomas Price Jr., 41, both with gunshot wounds.

The Snyder PD says Mr. Price remains hospitalized from the injuries they sustained.

The case remains under investigation.